Regarding Dana Milbank’s Sept. 23 Sunday Opinion column, “ ‘Israel’s first anti-Zionist government’ ”:

Rabbi Daniel Zemel is my rabbi. I’ve known him for 25 years, and I heard this essential message: American Jews must never turn away from Israel and, especially in these challenging times, we must double down on our commitment to staying in the big tent of Zionism — raucous and fractious and occasionally unwelcoming as it may seem.

That some American Jews seem disconnected from Israel may be true; but rather than legitimize such a pattern, Mr. Zemel’s point was that, just as we wouldn’t turn away from the United States because we abhor our current president, we shouldn’t turn away from Israel because we don’t like its current leader.

How diaspora Jews should express their views toward Israel’s policies has been debated since the state’s founding. American Jews can be loyal dissenters, joining the cacophony of argument that is contemporary Israel and standing (virtually) with the thousands of Israelis who routinely protest in Rabin Square. But some appreciation for why people living in a pathologically dangerous region view things differently or have different priorities would be welcome.

Michael J. Feuer, Washington

Contrary to Dana Milbank’s Sept. 23 Sunday Opinion column, most American Jews do not watch Israel in horror. To the contrary, polls confirm that American Jews’ support for Israel remains at high levels.

This is because Israel remains a shining example of a thriving, peace-seeking democracy, despite being under constant attack by its all too numerous anti-Semitic enemies. It is because Israeli innovations, technology and largesse have been of incalculable benefit to the world at large. And it is because Israel — the world’s only Jewish state — is the reborn homeland of the Jewish people after 2,000 years of exile, diaspora, persecution and genocide.

Daniel H. Trigoboff, Williamsville, N.Y.

Far from being a “profound shift in the state’s identity,” the “seizure of land, violation of international law, exclusion and discrimination” have been features of the Israeli state since its beginning. More than 700,000 Palestinian refugees fled or were expelled from what became the state of Israel, an event that became known as the “Nakba” — the disaster. Among the earliest actions of the newborn state was to forbid these refugees from returning.

American Jews need to ask ourselves why we are only now becoming disillusioned with the Israeli state.

Nicholas Wilson, Arlington