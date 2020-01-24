The Jan. 20 front-page article “With China pact, Trump prioritizes Wall Street” mischaracterized President Trump’s “phase one” trade deal with China.

The deal is a boon for manufacturing workers. It achieves intellectual property protections we have sought for decades and that, when fully enforced, will crack down on Chinese counterfeiting and outright theft, making U.S. products far more competitive. As the article said, “The deal also requires China to buy $200 billion in extra American goods above 2017 levels, which should benefit manufacturers,” and the two sides have agreed to ratchet down the tensions and uncertainty caused by tariffs.

But the article asserted that the deal overlooks workers to the benefit of Wall Street. Well, who will make these products? Whose jobs will be more secure and in demand? Whose communities will benefit? The answer: American manufacturing workers.

Sure, there is more work to be done. This deal is called “phase one” for a reason. But to dismiss the obvious benefits to American workers ignores the full picture.

Jay Timmons, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the National Association of Manufacturers.