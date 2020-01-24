The deal is a boon for manufacturing workers. It achieves intellectual property protections we have sought for decades and that, when fully enforced, will crack down on Chinese counterfeiting and outright theft, making U.S. products far more competitive. As the article said, “The deal also requires China to buy $200 billion in extra American goods above 2017 levels, which should benefit manufacturers,” and the two sides have agreed to ratchet down the tensions and uncertainty caused by tariffs.