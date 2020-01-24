But the article asserted that the deal overlooks workers to the benefit of Wall Street. Well, who will make these products? Whose jobs will be more secure and in demand? Whose communities will benefit? The answer: American manufacturing workers.
Sure, there is more work to be done. This deal is called “phase one” for a reason. But to dismiss the obvious benefits to American workers ignores the full picture.
Jay Timmons, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the National Association of Manufacturers.