We could do with a whole lot less explaining why it’ll never work and a whole lot more working to make it happen, especially by journalists and others with similar platforms.

Seldom has a more toxic and tasteless “pie in the sky” been offered to any group of citizens anywhere than the one offered to American workers by the current U.S. president. Does Mr. Von Drehle mean to suggest that we should just accept it? There’s the good ol’ American worker spirit!