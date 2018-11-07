On Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh, people pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for the 11 people killed while worshipping on Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life synagogue. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

In her Nov. 4 Outlook essay, “Jews believed the U.S. was exceptional. But we were wrong,” Lila Corwin Berman wrote about the Jewish American experience as if it has been monolithic. Jews, she wrote, have not been aware of the painful aspects of American exceptionalism. But her experience of the events of Oct. 27 was only one of many versions.

Leaving synagogue an hour into services to take her son “to a squash lesson at a private club” seems to me not a universal Jewish experience but, in fact, a very singular one. Anti-Semitism also collapses Jewish identity into a singular one. To the anti-Semite, a Jew is a very specifically defined character, and the portrait is both unflattering and false.

The reality is less tidy. The Jewish experience, like that of any ethnic, cultural or religious group, is multifaceted. I wish that Ms. Berman had made that clearer.

For me, the terrible shooting in Pittsburgh, while devastating, doesn’t change my personal views on anything. I have already noticed that in this country, we are not taking sufficient care of many of our citizens, and that this burden falls very disproportionately on people of color. But a more positive reading of American exceptionalism has never been about America’s past; it has been about our future. America has not been more perfect. It has, however, on at least a few occasions, had the audacity to dream of something better.

Danielle Nagelberg, Philadelphia