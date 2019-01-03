Will the administration’s attacks on Americans’ health and welfare never stop? According to the Dec. 29 Politics & the Nation article “EPA aims to make it harder to tighten mercury rules,” acting Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler aims to ease a long-established rule on emissions from coal plants. Only after careful study and approvals does the EPA make these rules to curb exposures that are known to cause various serious health effects. This is certainly more important than saving some money for the coal industry.

Jonas Weiss, Silver Spring