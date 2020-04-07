When disaster struck on Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of firefighters and emergency responders ran into the rubble, sacrificing their health and their lives. People took action. Therapists provided care for their trauma. Friends and families covered bills and expenses. Foundations were set up to provide support to those struggling to heal. We saved our heroes as much as they saved us.

Our medical workers are not made of steel. They are penetrable, and their immune systems are corruptible. It is unfair to leave them to their own devices as they help our families, neighbors and us. This is an opportunity to be the heroes for those we praise for saving our lives. This is a time that requires us to be the heroes for those whom we are forever indebted to for saving our lives.

AD

AD

Emily Fournier, East Providence, R.I.

Regarding the April 1 news article “Police in New Orleans and other emerging hot spots jail people for minor acts”:

Our nation is quickly learning how the criminal-justice system can serve as a vector in the spread of the deadly coronavirus. That is why judges, sheriffs, police officers, prosecutors, public defenders and correctional leaders in New Orleans all must begin embracing ideas that evidence shows can help keep people safe, such as issuing citations in lieu of custodial arrests for nonviolent offenses.

People would still face their day in court. Moving fewer people through the jail would also lower the risk of exposure for law enforcement and jail employees.

AD

Meanwhile, replacing arrests with citations could give jails the flexibility to implement social distancing and also free law enforcement officers to focus more on violent crime.

AD

Police union officials and defense advocates alike are calling for this kind of policy. Our nation is facing an unprecedented challenge, and New Orleans needs to step up with bold solutions. Lives are on the line. The time to act is now.

Walter Katz, New York

The writer is vice president of criminal justice for Arnold Ventures.

The 11th plague is with us. Ruth Marcus repeatedly moved me to tears, as she powerfully recited in her April 5 Sunday Opinion column, “Next year, may we be together,” our traditions of celebrating freedom, liberation, sharing with others and togetherness. These are the exact opposite of what we are experiencing now: social distancing, isolation and fear. How ironic.

AD

Ms. Marcus called for our worldwide attention. The conclusion of the Seder, “Next year in Jerusalem,” reminds us all: May we be helpful now, share in creative ways, be prepared and be hopeful for the future.

AD

Thanks to everyone who helps and serves in their unique ways. Prayers to those and their families in their times of loss.

Alan R. Vinitsky, Potomac

I applaud the April 5 editorial “Magical pandemic thinking,” on the “foot-dragging” of GOP governors during the coronavirus crisis. They are indeed guilty of “magical thinking” but also so much more that seems deliberate and venal (assuming they are not totally ignorant).

These weak laggards seem to be working to hide the gross incompetence of a president who is clueless and clownish as the virus suffocates the nation and the world. Additionally, they uphold the GOP’s clawing grasp on states’ rights when a colossal emergency clearly demands immediate and powerful federal intervention. Finally, they sacrifice basic health needs at the altar of Wall Street and the stock market.

AD

AD

In short, these failed governors are, at best, indifferent to human life or, at worst, complicit in catastrophic mortalities.

Joseph L. DeVitis, Leonardtown

Kudos to Max Boot for his trenchant analysis in his April 2 op-ed, “Covid-19 is killing off our old imperatives of national defense,” of our misguided approach to national security funding. The coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the folly of throwing most of our $738 billion defense budget at hyper-expensive ship, aircraft and nuclear systems, leaving us ill-prepared to confront the kinds of asymmetric security challenges that have arisen in the past 20 years.

Smart national security strategy would redirect a significant portion of the traditional Pentagon budget to agencies (the departments of State, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services) better poised to deal with threats such as climate change, cyberterrorism and the global spread of dangerous diseases.

AD

AD

Gary Usrey, Arlington

Regarding the April 3 news article “After SARS, insurers changed policies covering businesses”:

To channel Mark Twain, the reports of the death of insurance for covid-19 are greatly exaggerated. As lawyers advising policyholders on insurance for their covid-19 losses, we have read many expositions that quote insurers and insurance brokers who assert that “coverage will not apply,” relying on the same unrealistic facts.

So what are the real facts? Courts have concluded that “contamination” and other similar facts may constitute “physical loss.” Many commercial insurance policies protecting businesses against loss of business income and cancellation of conferences and other events contain no exclusion for “virus.” Others contain contradictory provisions that, under the law, must be construed in favor of coverage. And, of course, the terms of a specific insurance policy or program govern.

The moral of this story: Policyholders should read their insurance policies carefully and not simply “take ‘no’ for an answer.”

Lorelie S. Masters, Washington