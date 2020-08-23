The country has already waited too long. A wide consensus among economists and business leaders recognizes that the U.S. government not only can afford to extend additional large-scale aid but cannot afford not to — unless our national leaders are prepared to see the incipient recovery wither, and to consign possibly millions of workers to long-term joblessness. Yet Republicans and Democrats are far apart on how much money to provide. The Republican Senate put forth a $1.1 trillion proposal, after the Democratic House offered a $3.4 trillion plan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) have said, as Ms. Pelosi repeated Aug. 13, “We’ll come down $1 trillion if you go up $1 trillion.” Yet Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said $2 trillion is too high.

We don’t know what Mr. Mnuchin bases this position on, other than the resistance to more spending he’s getting from misguided (and selective) deficit hawks in the GOP ranks. But it is possible intelligently, and fairly objectively, to estimate the magnitude of new fiscal support needed, using guidelines that factor in the multiplying effect of federal spending. According to one such set of benchmarks, provided by the nonprofit bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a $2 trillion package now would enable enough growth over the next two years to make up the gap in national output that would otherwise occur. Notice how close $2 trillion is to the midpoint Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer suggested?

AD

AD

The politicians are really haggling over — what? To be sure, internal GOP feuds have not gone away, including the dispute between President Trump, who advocates a payroll tax suspension, and Republican lawmakers, who understand that this would create costs for the government and administrative headaches for employers, outweighing potential benefits to households. Mostly, the disagreements are between the parties and have to do with policy priorities. Democrats insist on far more in aid to state and local governments than Republicans are willing to accept. Democrats also want to continue a $600 supplemental unemployment benefit that Republicans would renew only at a lower amount. Republicans are also resisting additional funds to help states carry out the November election safely.

In our view, only the latter should be a deal-breaker for Democrats. On the other points, the right answer for them, and the country, has to be that half a loaf is better than none. Of course, that is a purely academic point unless and until Mr. Trump’s negotiators budge. Americans will suffer avoidable hardship if they don’t.

Read more:

AD