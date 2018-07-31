The extreme worldwide high temperatures reported in the July 27 front-page article “A dangerous summer in a warmer world” are a snapshot of only this summer’s weather. However, the data it reported fit precisely into the global climate change predictions dating to at least the early 1960s. Further, these data also fit precisely into the weather trends that have become well-researched, documented and reported over the past 20 years or so. In view of this very apparent upending of our ecosystem, I would like someone who represents the Trump administration or its congressional allies to explain to the American public (and anyone else who is curious) why encouraging the extraction and use of carbonaceous, heat-trapping sources of energy is a productive strategy for the United States (and, not so incidentally, its global neighbors).

Any reportage would do: on Twitter, through the Sinclair Broadcast Group, the Environmental Protection Agency website or (pick your venue). I doubt I’m alone in simply wanting to understand why renewable sources of energy are inferior to 90-degree days above the Arctic Circle. We’re waiting.

Ken Matzkin, Arlington