All are in need of help. While the White House and Congress sit on their hands, there are several efforts underway in the Washington area to provide aid and comfort to those in need. While certainly not a substitute for desperately needed government action, it is important to applaud and encourage these initiatives.

“Stay Safe. Do Good. Give Local.” That is the succinct and sage advice that adorns this year’s special issue of the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington, a compilation of local charities started in 2003 that spotlights the yeoman work of smaller nonprofits that have been rigorously vetted by a broad-based group of community members. The Catalogue, available in print and online, is focused this year on the way local nonprofits have reframed their work to be relevant and effective in meeting the challenges posed by the pandemic. It details for potential donors what their dollars will enable: weekend meals for Montgomery schoolchildren; a cot for a D.C. shelter; training on medical note-taking for volunteers who work with seniors in Silver Spring; legal work in helping low-income immigrants in Virginia reunite with their families.

“There is extraordinary good work happening here, but that good work rarely gets attention — and it deserves special attention now because it is the antidote to what is happening around us,” said Barbara Harman, executive director of the Harman Family Foundation, which founded the catalogue.

Another initiative focuses on people whose jobs put them on the front line of the epidemic. A report by DC Appleseed examined how the pandemic has upended the lives of essential workers, including those in health care, child care, grocery, transportation, sanitation and postal delivery sectors. Many workers are low-income and in need of child care, transportation, food, mental health support and cash. But the needs vary and circumstances change over time, so Appleseed enlisted the pro bono assistance of Amazon in developing a website, scheduled to go live this week, that serves as a clearinghouse. It details up-to-date resources for meeting those needs and allowing potential donors to make contributions. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

The Post’s Helping Hand in March launched a special nationwide campaign to support national organizations providing food for at-risk groups and medical professionals. The campaign has raised more than $277,000 for beneficiaries Feeding America, Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and World Central Kitchen and will continue through the holiday season.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been designated as a national and local day of giving, and we can think of no better way of giving thanks than by giving back.