The Feb. 22 op-ed from Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), “To my Republican colleagues,” lamented Republican silence in the face of presidential actions that have chipped away at the bedrocks of our democracy: the judiciary, congressional budgetary powers, a free press. My fear is that there is no longer anything politicians will judge on its merits. If those actions had been committed by a Democrat, the same Republicans would issue condemnation, swiftly and loudly. Has our leadership become incapable of recognizing any universal standards of right and wrong?

David Ignatius’s column on the same page, “Democratic veterans on the rise,” noted the rise of military veterans in Congress who “are about country, not party” and present a beacon for healing our country’s divide. Perhaps these patriots’ commitment to serving the public interest will inspire leaders of both parties to recognize core principles and stop tolerating egregious behavior that defies shared American values.

Mary Packard-Winkler, Bethesda