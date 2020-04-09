Some 2.3 million people are behind bars in U.S. jails and prisons, and many of them are sitting ducks for a virus that thrives in cramped quarters and in confined spaces where standards of hygiene, and often even the availability of soap and other cleaning products, are notoriously poor. Some governors and local leaders have taken proactive steps to release prisoners. Others can do much more.

There is no understating the urgency. At Rikers, more than 700 people have tested positive, more than half of them corrections officers and other employees. At Chicago’s Cook County jail complex, more than 350 people have tested positive; many others have not been tested. In the D.C. jail, 37 inmates had tested positive as of Wednesday, a seven-fold jump from 10 days earlier. More than 230 others — in an overall population of 1,500 at the jail and its treatment facility — were quarantined owing to their symptoms or exposure to other inmates already suffering from covid-19. That’s 1 in 6 inmates who are confirmed or likely sick with covid-19.

In New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) has ordered the release of hundreds of prisoners, most of them convicted of minor offenses or reincarcerated due to technical parole violations. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed an order this month allowing furloughs for medically vulnerable inmates — temporary releases in force for the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation. In Iowa, prison officials are accelerating the release of hundreds of inmates to be selected by the state board of parole.

The release of certain nonviolent prisoners before they have served their full terms is sensible if certain criteria are met — and, ideally, if they have tested negative for the virus before release. At this point, states and localities should be freeing inmates who have been jailed for failing to pay court fines and fees — in other words, for the “crime” of poverty. They should consider expanding “good time” credits for some long-term inmates without serious disciplinary records, as the D.C. Council voted to do this week. More governors can and should use their powers of clemency to accelerate the release of inmates nearing the ends of their terms, especially if they are elderly or medically vulnerable.

No doubt, a balancing act will be required. No elected officials want to endanger their communities by freeing inmates who would pose a danger by reoffending or by spreading the virus. By the same token, it is irresponsible to do nothing as the disease rages unchecked through facilities where social distancing is impossible, and where both prisoners and staff can do little to protect themselves.

