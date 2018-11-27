A cursory glance at George F. Will’s Nov. 22 op-ed, “Let us be thankful for our follies,” would have given the reader the impression that Mr. Will was taking a lighthearted Thanksgiving swipe at our 2018 follies. But after reading “dismember babies,” all such illusions were put to rest. The conservative commentator was deadly serious, and sarcasm was the order of the day. Therefore, one was left to wonder why Mr. Will did not use any of his 750 words to bring attention to the United States’ greatest folly: the underregulated use of firearms in our country. Mass shootings (four or more injured or killed) number nearly one per day this year. Surely that is a “folly” worth mentioning.

Donald Sears, Winchester, Va.