I read with interest but not surprise the July 27 news article “Chinese cybertheft from U.S. companies is continuing, assessment finds,” about China’s continued theft of intellectual property and trade secrets. This, despite a 2015 agreement between China and the United States “meant to curb the practice.” I then read the Economy & Business article “Experts: Quarterly surge is likely a blip,” about the second-quarter gross domestic product, which referred to the effects of President “Trump’s trade war.”

When will people realize that we have been in a trade war for decades — long before Mr. Trump took office — and that we are losing badly?

John H. Haldeman, Williamsburg, Va.