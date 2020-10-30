This badly damaged extended weekend is unlike any the country has ever seen.

It didn’t have to be this way. But ’tis what it is because Donald Trump is in the White House.

The president didn’t create the coronavirus. But Trump, through his incompetence and utter self-regard, enabled the disease to wreak coast-to-coast havoc.

It began when Trump betrayed his sworn oath to “preserve, protect and defend” as he lied, time after time, about the pandemic’s severity. He betrayed the country when he declared that covid-19 would disappear. He undercut the guidance of his top scientific advisers and public health leaders by deriding the wearing of masks and social distancing, and with his infantile mocking of those who did either.

He even played down the disease after it floored him, his family and others in the White House.

And with families by the thousands grieving the loss of loved ones killed by the virus, Trump tweeted the jaw-dropping inanity that it “was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.”

Tell those families, Mr. President, that their mothers, fathers, children and friends who contracted covid-19 and died caught the disease with God’s blessing.

And while you’re at it, take a moment to compare the medical treatment you received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (at taxpayers’ expense) with the quality of care received by tens of thousands of U.S. dead who didn’t have the benefit of a presidential suite and all the cutting-edge therapeutics and doctoring that come with it.

President Trump, why did you rub salt into wounds by issuing a White House news release crediting you with “ending the Covid-19 pandemic”? This was not “poorly worded,” as your communications director said afterward, but unforgivable when the average number of daily new covid-19 cases is now over 70,000 and rising.

The American people and I have further questions.

Why do you let your sidekick, Vice President Pence, get away with saying falsely while debating Sen. Kamala D. Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, that you “suspended all travel from China” in January when, in fact, your travel order leaked like a sieve? Nearly 40,000 people arrived in this country from China in the two months after your order. Washington state was deluged with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that scientists determined almost certainly came from China between Feb. 7 and Feb 19.

And don’t you owe it to the American people to confess that, in the end, you pursued a cynical strategy in which you refused to take the lead in helping states and their governors deal with the pandemic but also put yourself in a position to blame them if the situation went south and their economies suffered? And that you did this even as you were beating the drums for them to “open up” their states, despite all the dangers?

And — worse — to the extent the U.S. government was involved at all, how could you allow your son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner to steer the federal response from fiasco to fiasco? Yes, the same Jared Kushner who told “Fox & Friends” in April that the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic should be regarded as a “great success story,” even as the death toll climbed. Yes, the same Jared Kushner who declared, “I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal, and the hope is that by July the country is really rocking again.”

The only thing “rocking” now is the danger to people considered to be your political adversaries.

I have in mind Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, CBS News journalist Lesley Stahl, top immunologist Anthony S. Fauci and California Rep. Adam B. Schiff, who all required tightened security in the wake of your angry remarks and tweets about them.

It is hard to find words to capture the enormity of President Trump’s failure.

We approach a week of cosmic decisions, all of it kicked off by rituals recognizing the living, the dead and a hoped-for future.

