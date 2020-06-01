I served as a campus director of the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps during the program’s inception during the Clinton administration. My corps members ranged from inner-city and rural youth high school dropouts to graduates from top-flight colleges and universities taking a gap year.
They worked in teams of 10 to 12 members, taking pride in being committed to a cause larger than themselves. AmeriCorps and national service may not be a perfect panacea for the health, racism and workforce challenges facing the United States, but its 27-year track record of success merits substantial federal, bipartisan support.
Don Mathis, Havre de Grace, Md.
The writer served on the Maryland Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism during the Ehrlich and O’Malley administrations.