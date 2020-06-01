Regarding the May 28 Metro article “AmeriCorps eyed as a tracing army”:

Sen. Christopher A. Coons’s (D-Del.) proposed expansion of AmeriCorps offers our nation much more than an energized force to tackle the novel coronavirus contact tracing. Enactment of such legislation also will help restore a level of civic engagement by young and older Americans that has been demeaned by uninformed naysayers during the past four years.

I served as a campus director of the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps during the program’s inception during the Clinton administration. My corps members ranged from inner-city and rural youth high school dropouts to graduates from top-flight colleges and universities taking a gap year.

They worked in teams of 10 to 12 members, taking pride in being committed to a cause larger than themselves. AmeriCorps and national service may not be a perfect panacea for the health, racism and workforce challenges facing the United States, but its 27-year track record of success merits substantial federal, bipartisan support.

Don MathisHavre de Grace, Md.

The writer served on the Maryland Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism during the Ehrlich and O’Malley administrations.