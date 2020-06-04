The mayor’s carefully chosen words are reflective of her calm and measured response to the unprecedented challenge of massive protests against police brutality and racism that have come on top of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic collapse. D.C.’s response to the tens of thousands of protesters who have flooded the streets of the nation’s capital to demand change in the wake of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody has not been without fault. There have been some excesses, some confusion about the curfew and some questions about whether Ms. Bowser should have imposed it sooner to prevent vandalism and looting of businesses over the weekend.

But overall and so far — large demonstrations expected this weekend will present new tests — the city and its police force have performed well, respecting and protecting protesters’ First Amendment rights while ensuring public safety. This stands in contrast to the flagrant abuses by federal forces who facilitated Mr. Trump’s photo op. Particularly impressive has been Ms. Bowser’s response to the incendiary words and actions of the president. She has been firm in standing up for her authority and for District residents without being over-the-top or taking the bait of Mr. Trump — or reporters — to escalate matters.

AD

AD

That Ms. Bowser has to walk an extra-fine line with the White House because of the powers the federal government has over the District seems not to have occurred to her critics on social media who want her to be tougher. Never mind that she successfully pushed back on what seems to have been interest by the Trump administration in taking over the city police department as part of its effort to “show force.” Good, too, that she chided Arlington County police for its presence — even if it said it was unwitting — in Lafayette Square and for calling out states that, contrary to the city’s wishes, have sent National Guard troops to Washington.

Even as she has stood up for the District’s limited home rule, she has underscored the need for its expansion — for residents of the District to be afforded all the rights of other Americans. “Sometimes, when we talk about statehood, people wonder why we fight so hard for it,” Ms. Bowser said. “And I think that the events of the last several days demonstrate that our fight for statehood is more than about getting two senators. It’s also about our right as tax-paying Americans to autonomy, and the autonomy that can only be fully achieved with statehood.”

Read more:

AD