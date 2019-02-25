Regarding the Feb. 21 front-page article “Panel would question climate impact on national security”: How about a panel that would confirm the national impact that climate change has on human health? Surely President Trump is aware of the difference in the air he breathes in Washington or New York City compared with the clean ocean air he breathes in Palm Beach, Fla. There are days when seniors in the District are advised to stay indoors to avoid medical complications. It is like a lid over the city when air pollutants are trapped under a layer of weather inversion.

As a 92-year-old World War II veteran, I am a victim of breathing air pollutants that have caused serious medical issues.

Paul William Smart, Washington