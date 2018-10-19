The Oct. 2 news article “Amtrak makes progress, but safety issues persist” reported on an inspector general’s report on our successful efforts to improve operations and safety. Amtrak, through its board of directors and employees, is committed to continual improvement of our safety systems and performance. There is no higher priority. We owe this level of commitment to our customers, our state and commuter partners, and Congress.

As recommended by the National Transportation Safety Board, Amtrak is the first major U.S. railroad to implement a Safety Management System employing a strong preventive approach to managing safety. Because of the hard work and diligence of our workforce, we have already seen a 10 to 25 percent improvement in our broad range of train safety metrics. Additionally, we have engaged in an all-out effort to implement positive train control, a proven safety technology. We believe the use of positive train control or its equivalent should be a 100 percent mandate for passenger rail operations in this country and are aggressively working to implement it.

We recognize that more work remains, and we are taking significant steps in the right direction. Amtrak is America’s railroad, and we owe all of our employees, our customers and partners the safest, most reliable and best customer experience. We commit to achieve that result for Amtrak and the American public.

Richard Anderson, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of Amtrak.

Ken Hylander, Washington

The writer is executive vice president and chief safety officer for Amtrak.