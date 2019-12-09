Just a month ago, I was in Atlanta boarding a flight abroad. Instead of looking at our boarding passes, the attendants at the gate asked passengers to look at a tablet camera and have their pictures taken. A picture of me was taken, the system recognized my face, and I was allowed to board — without showing my boarding pass or photo identification. Most important, this process demonstrated that the company already knew what I looked like, but it never asked my permission to take my picture or notify me that it had this information in its possession.