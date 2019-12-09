Just a month ago, I was in Atlanta boarding a flight abroad. Instead of looking at our boarding passes, the attendants at the gate asked passengers to look at a tablet camera and have their pictures taken. A picture of me was taken, the system recognized my face, and I was allowed to board — without showing my boarding pass or photo identification. Most important, this process demonstrated that the company already knew what I looked like, but it never asked my permission to take my picture or notify me that it had this information in its possession.
While it is appreciated that government agencies can be pressured to restrain their behavior, the lack of similar pressure on private entities is enabling free rides on the use of private information.
Santiago Gassó, Silver Spring