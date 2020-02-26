After reading “How conservatives secured friendly Facebook policies,” the Feb. 21 front-page article about Facebook’s refusal to remove false news reports because its top Republican said, “They [conservatives] don’t believe it to be fake news,” I have to ask: Are we really supposed to allow the proliferation of beliefs that lack any basis in reality just because people believe them? People believe a lot of things that are demonstrably untrue, such as that the Earth is flat and vaccines cause autism. When a system turns fake news into an algorithmic assault that pounds lies into the software of human brains, we can stop worrying that the Russians might fiddle with the hardware of voting machines. They know they don’t have to.