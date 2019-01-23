Training continues for recruits — unpaid during the partial federal government shutdown — aboard a cutter at the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May, N.J. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Jan. 19 front-page article “Hardship and resolve in a Coast Guard town”:

Many years ago, I was a seaman in the U.S. Merchant Marine. Once, during a hurricane in the Atlantic, a shipmate got his arm crushed in a watertight door. The weather, as you might imagine, was horrible. A Coast Guard helicopter flew out to our ship in howling weather, lowered a stretcher and evacuated my shipmate to a stateside hospital.

Many people know the official Coast Guard motto: “Semper paratus,” meaning “Always prepared.” Perhaps fewer people know the unofficial motto: “You have to go out; you don’t have to come back.” Like most of my former shipmates, I will never forget the bravery and dedication of the Coast Guard. It’s almost criminal that the government shutdown is hurting so many Coast Guard members and their families.

N. Jay Bassin, Silver Spring