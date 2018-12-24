Regarding the Dec. 20 news article “Airmen with HIV sue Pentagon over dismissals”:

The Pentagon last month decided to discharge military members who test positive for HIV. The article noted that two active-duty airmen are suing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, arguing that discharge based on HIV status alone violates the Constitution’s equal protection clause and federal law. Their doctors deem them asymptomatic and physically fit to deploy while taking their medications.

Their case recalls the rule established by the Federal Aviation Administration in the 1960s that commercial pilots of passenger planes over age 60 must retire, irrespective of health status and flying competence. After much litigation with input from the National Institutes of Health and the Institute of Medicine, in 2007 the FAA replaced the “age 60” with the “age 65” rule. By subjecting commercial pilots over 60 years to more frequent physical examinations and flight-proficiency checks with simulators, the FAA and the airlines thus could ensure that pilots maintain their good health status and their flight skills, and could retain older, more experienced pilots.

Might this health and skill screening approach be used to allay what may be largely unjustified fears regarding competence for deployment of service members with HIV?

Stanley I. Rapoport, Washington