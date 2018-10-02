I agree with Charles Lane, who said in his Sept. 25 op-ed, “The court is too important,” that our Supreme Court has turned into a superlegislature. An alternative to term limits, but that might also need a constitutional amendment, would be to require a two-thirds (or greater) majority of the justices for a decision to have any effect, i.e., 6 to 3.

Such a requirement would force the justices to produce a more in-depth legal analysis (as opposed to an artificial or tortured legal argument to support a preconceived decision), and thus reach a more legally based and less predictably partisan consensus.

Bruce Wilder, New Orleans