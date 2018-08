If President Trump is concerned that increasing the gas mileage of cars would cause people to drive more, and thus increase the number of accidents and carbon dioxide emissions, I suggest that instead of freezing fuel-efficiency standards to prevent people from driving more, he urge Congress to proportionately increase the tax on gasoline. Use that money to fix our infrastructure, and there may even be a few pennies left for Mr. Trump’s precious wall.

Ute O'Neal, Potomac