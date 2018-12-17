Regarding the Dec. 14 news article “Debate over Confederate monument roils UNC”:

We frequently are reminded of the thousands of statues of soldiers, officers and political figures erected to honor those who died in the service of the Confederacy. And we are still at war among ourselves about where they ought to be placed and about the context in which they are displayed. Maybe there is a solution many of us would find acceptable. Here and there across the South, there are innumerable small Confederate military cemeteries. Placing the statues in cemeteries would fulfill their purpose of looking out for and over the dead while honoring the Southerners who died in the Civil War. There are two such cemeteries within just a few miles of my home. Why not?

Jud Fisher, Woolsey