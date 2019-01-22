The Jan. 18 news article “Tiny Indian state, huge idea: Universal basic income” omitted the fascinating history of just how close the United States was to adopting a similar policy in the Nixon administration. Beginning in 1968, the Office of Economic Opportunity conducted a field test of what it called a negative income tax among a sample of low-income families in New Jersey. The tax replaced most of the standard array of welfare income-transfer programs, such as food stamps, with a regular single payment intended to provide a floor under incomes. The tax tested the concept of a guaranteed income.

Perhaps not surprisingly, researchers focused on answering the question of whether a guaranteed income resulted in a disincentive to work among its recipients. When no significant disincentive was found, the Nixon administration — perhaps seeing a way to reduce bureaucracy by ending the proliferation of income-transfer programs — enthusiastically endorsed the concept and introduced a welfare-reform bill, the Family Assistance Plan , based on it. The House passed the plan in 1970 , but it was ultimately doomed after being tabled in the Senate Finance Committee. Its end came after results of the carefully crafted negative-income-tax field test were not enough to overcome the unsupported preconceptions held by key senators that any sort of income guarantee must surely encourage idleness.

Perhaps the similar experiment now being launched by the tiny Indian state of Sikkim will provide vindication of the guaranteed-income concept first tested in New Jersey more than 50 years ago.

W. Frick Curry, Falls Church