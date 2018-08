The line drawing on the cover of the Aug. 16 Local Living section made me stop and ponder. Kudos to the artist, Elvis Swift, who caught my interest and made me turn to Page 11 to see what it was all about. I was pleased to see the same line drawing (wait — it’s different). What fun it was to study the two drawings and find their differences. I found 10. I read the article “Minding your munching habits” thanks to Swift.

Mary White, Burke