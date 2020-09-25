Ms. Aro, an investigative journalist, had identified the Russian online troll factory in St. Petersburg that was ground zero in interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. After reporting her findings on the Finnish broadcasting company YLE, she was mercilessly attacked by the same Russian trolls. The U.S. Embassy in Helsinki nominated her for the award, saying she had courageously endured death threats to bring the story to the public. The embassy examined her social media postings and concluded they fell within legitimate political speech, according to the IG report. After Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved the 10 winners, Ms. Aro was informed in January she had won, and the embassy began to make travel and visa plans. But in February, the State Department assigned interns to review social media posts of the winners. Department officials read Ms. Aro’s posts on Twitter and Facebook, some of them critical of Mr. Trump, such as a 2018 retweet of an NBC report about threats against the Boston Globe. Ms. Aro had added a comment that Mr. Trump “constantly labels journalists as ‘enemy’ and ‘fake news.’ ” The department decided to revoke the honor. Internal communications cited by the IG show the reason was possible “embarrassment” to the department at the ceremony. One official worried Ms. Aro’s social media posts “could potentially be highlighted and flashing across tv screens.”