The Supreme Court in Washington on Monday, the first day of the court’s new term. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

In the Oct. 3 letter “Instead of term limits,” Bruce Wilder suggested that decisions coming from the Supreme Court require a minimum of a 6-to-3 supermajority to eliminate partisanship. Such a change would likely require something beyond an agreement among the justices. There is another solution that requires no change in the rules under which the court operates: leave the number justices at eight. The Constitution does not specify the number of Supreme Court justices, so having eight is constitutional.

With eight justices, any definitive decision would require a minimum of five justices to agree. Result: partisanship problem, real or perceived, solved.

John DesMarteau, Washington