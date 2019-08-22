Michael Gerson’s excellent Aug. 20 op-ed, “ ‘America First’ won’t stop Ebola,” underscored the point that our health security is dependent on external global collaboration. The World Health Organization, UNICEF and the World Food Program are critical in effective responses to dangerous infectious diseases, along with the World Bank and other multilateral institutions. The effort to reduce U.S. contributions to crucial U.N. organizations is a poster example of “cutting off your nose to spite your face.” Congress is again asked to protect funding when it should simply be automatic.

Richard Seifman, Washington

The writer, a member of the technical review panel of the Global Fund, is retired from the World Bank senior health staff.

