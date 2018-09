President Trump with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), center, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney attend a meeting at the White House on Sept. 5. (Alex Edelman/EPA-EFE/Rex/Shutterstock)

Regarding the Sept. 12 front-page article “U.S. budget deficit swells as economy is humming”:

The national economy is humming along. No surprise. Mine would be, too, if I could keep running up debt that my grandchildren would have to pay off.

Marvin Elster, Gaithersburg