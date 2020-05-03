Evictions are traumatic for the tenant and often financially devastating for the landlord. The answer isn’t a moratorium. We all need to fully fund housing vouchers and rental assistance. That’s the responsibility of society, not landlords. We don’t ask grocery stores to give away food because of hunger; we provide food stamps to all who qualify. Let’s commit to doing the same with housing vouchers.
An eviction-filing moratorium might feel good, but it doesn’t help tenants and it doesn’t solve the housing crisis.
Emilie Fairbanks, Washington
The writer is a landlord and tenant lawyer.