Regarding Damon King’s April 29 letter “D.C. must halt all foreclosures and evictions”:

Moratoriums on evictions don’t stop displacement. They merely kick the can down the road so that when the displacement occurs, it is disconnected from the pandemic that caused it. It may even cause more evictions. 

A nonpayment-of-rent case filed today in D.C. Superior Court would likely be scheduled for mid-July or later, assuming the court opens on May 18 as scheduled. Most nonpayment cases in the District that aren’t dismissed because the tenant pays before the court date are resolved with repayment agreements between the parties on the court date. For a payment agreement to be successful, the landlord and tenant have to be able to survive financially during the term of agreement. If a tenant owes two or three months of back rent, that’s possible. If the tenant owes six or eight months, it becomes a hole that’s simply too deep for the tenant to dig out of successfully, leading to eviction. No one wants that. 

Evictions are traumatic for the tenant and often financially devastating for the landlord. The answer isn’t a moratorium. We all need to fully fund housing vouchers and rental assistance. That’s the responsibility of society, not landlords. We don’t ask grocery stores to give away food because of hunger; we provide food stamps to all who qualify. Let’s commit to doing the same with housing vouchers.

An eviction-filing moratorium might feel good, but it doesn’t help tenants and it doesn’t solve the housing crisis.

Emilie Fairbanks, Washington

The writer is a landlord and tenant lawyer.