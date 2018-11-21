University of Maryland President Wallace Loh (left) speaks at a news conference in front of James Brady, chairman of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, following the board's recommendation that football head coach DJ Durkin retain his job. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The Nov. 16 Metro section article “Loh warned board against retaining football coach” said football coach DJ Durkin “was the state’s second-highest-paid employee, earning nearly $2.5 million a year.” After I learned later in the article that University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh makes a relatively paltry $675,000 a year, I was afraid to ask who the highest-paid state employee is. My husband suggested it might be the basketball coach, Mark Turgeon. It is.

This is a good example of misplaced priorities in U.S. higher education, and perhaps current American culture overall.

Sandra Cohen, Bethesda