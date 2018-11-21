The Nov. 16 Metro section article “Loh warned board against retaining football coach” said football coach DJ Durkin “was the state’s second-highest-paid employee, earning nearly $2.5 million a year.” After I learned later in the article that University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh makes a relatively paltry $675,000 a year, I was afraid to ask who the highest-paid state employee is. My husband suggested it might be the basketball coach, Mark Turgeon. It is.
This is a good example of misplaced priorities in U.S. higher education, and perhaps current American culture overall.
Sandra Cohen, Bethesda