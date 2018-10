Regarding the Oct. 14 front-page article “Ballot access fears growing”:

Georgia Secretary of State and GOP nominee for governor Brian Kemp, who is white, complains about “outside agitators,” i.e., those who want to change laws that restrict African Americans’ access to voting. As many Georgians know quite well, the same label was used by his never-say-die segregationist predecessors, in the same context. He clearly feels no shame, but the rest of us should.

Steve Snow, New York