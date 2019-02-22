YOU DON’T expect to find investigative journalism in a scientific publication, but the latest issue of JAMA, a medical journal, demonstrates that health professionals, like reporters, can turn up some pretty devastating facts when armed with a Freedom of Information Act request. A six-member team of researchers gained access to Food and Drug Administration internal documents, revealing serious shortcomings in the FDA’s main program to prevent improper prescribing of a particularly misuse-prone form of the powerful opioid fentanyl between 2012 and 2017.

At issue is the category of fentanyl supplied in the form of an oral spray or lozenges, so as to provide on-demand relief for cancer patients whose pain cannot otherwise be treated because they have developed tolerance to other opioids. Given the obvious risks of diversion or abuse for these products — some come in lollipop form — the FDA imposed a statutorily authorized Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) supervision program beginning in late 2011 that required manufacturers of the drug to educate prescribers, pharmacists and patients about its correct use and report regularly to the FDA on the resulting patterns of use.

Based on the records of the REMS, authors of the JAMA paper concluded it was spottily effective at best. Up to 55.4 percent of the patients registered each year received the drug despite not meeting key criteria for its use. To be sure, the number of people involved in the program was relatively small — thousands, not millions. Still, at one point, nearly 13,000 individuals got fentanyl sprays or lozenges, even though they were not cancer patients who had developed opioid tolerance. Some had migraines or back pain. The total number of patients in the program declined by the fifth year to approximately 5,000, according to FDA figures, yet all the while significant rates of inappropriate prescribing persisted.

The FDA took no punitive action against any manufacturer, pharmacist or physician, despite “increasing evidence that the program was not achieving its stated goals,” the JAMA paper reports. More recently, the agency has been reevaluating the program and held a high-level conference in August 2018 to consider reforms. In a statement, the FDA said it “shares the concerns” of the study’s authors. And it is true, as FDA officials told us, that physicians retain the discretion to prescribe fentanyl — and other medications — “off-label,” notwithstanding the voluntary warnings and certifications they accept in programs such as the fentanyl REMS.

Still, the JAMA paper makes a strong case that the FDA should have intervened sooner and more forcefully once it became clear that doctors were not prescribing these highly risky opioids in accordance with the clear medical standards of which they were informed. All of these events occurred after 2012 — that is, long after it was clear the United States was in the grip of a serious epidemic of opioid addiction and death. There should have been a greater sense of urgency at the FDA then, and there should be a sense of urgency now.