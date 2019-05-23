The May 17 news article “Trump assures Black: Effusive book not reason for pardon” omitted the reason Patrick Nolan, a Republican former leader of California’s State Assembly, was pardoned. It wasn’t because he is Jared Kushner’s friend but because he has become a leader in the criminal- justice reform movement. His efforts in leading the bipartisan coalition have made it easier for felons to reenter the labor force. Not telling readers about Mr. Nolan’s achievements in the past decade provided an inaccurate portrait.

Martin Morse Wooster, Takoma Park