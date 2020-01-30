Those, at least, are the standards to which Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski and other top local officials have pledged themselves publicly as the investigation moves ahead in the death of William Green, a 43-year-old Southeast Washington resident shot to death in the nearby Temple Hills area of Prince George’s.

Chief Stawinski decided there was probable cause to pursue charges against the officer, Cpl. Michael Owen Jr., a 10-year veteran of the force whose record includes two previous officer-involved shootings, one of them fatal. The speed of the chief’s action is almost unheard-of; just as notable was the clarity of his statements directed at the community he serves.

The chief said his decision in what he called an “unprecedented” incident was based on a determination that police are subject to the same laws as civilians. He added: “There aren’t two sets of rules, and there is no dynamic whereby we are going to defend the indefensible. We are not defending the indefensible.”

The “indefensible” aspects of the shooting to which the chief referred appear to include the fact that Mr. Green, who police say appeared to be on drugs of some sort, was handcuffed when he was shot; he may also have been seat-belted inside the police cruiser, where the officer allegedly shot him seven times at close range.

Prosecutors will now conduct a more thorough grand jury investigation and, if the evidence warrants it, seek an indictment. In the meantime, County Executive Angela D.Alsobrooks has instructed the police to undertake a review of training and policies. And state and local officials have some questions to answer regarding the fact that Cpl. Owen, like all but about 80 of the county’s 1,500 sworn police officers, was not equipped with a body-worn camera.

Compared with other area jurisdictions, Prince George’s has dragged its feet on body cameras for police. A bill in the Maryland legislature that would have required the county to provide them to all officers went nowhere last year; Ms. Alsobrooks’s budget for the coming year does include the required funding. Even in a perenially cash-strapped county, that should have happened several years ago.

It’s unclear if body cameras affect officers’ behavior, but at least they can furnish investigators with critical evidence of events preceding lethal incidents. That would have been useful in the coming inquiry into Mr. Green’s death— even if it is almost impossible to imagine any circumstances that could justify an officer’s decision to shoot a man whose hands were cuffed behind his back.