Regarding the June 11 front-page article “Trump steps up attack on Trudeau”:

I hope the remaining sane leaders of the world who are committed to democratic values know that President Trump does not speak for the majority of Americans and most of us do not stand with him. Mr. Trump speaks and stands for whatever benefits him. Period. His continued attempts to undermine the relationships and trust that have been established between the leaders of democratic societies over generations — generations! — is abhorrent to most Americans. We grieve for the America we all know and love but that is unrecognizable under the current administration. We are counting the days to our next opportunity to eliminate his threat to decency and democracy.

Deborah Milder, Gaithersburg

I was quite upset by the article “Trump steps up attack on Trudeau.” The ad hominem attacks by President Trump and a couple of his associates were insulting, crude and entirely unbefitting communications between two sovereign powers.

I wish there were some way I could apologize to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian people. I would like to tell them that most of us do not approve of Mr. Trump’s behavior in this situation. I would like to tell the prime minister and the people of Canada that the vast majority of Americans are quite happy that Canada is our neighbor. After all, we speak the same language, have similar cultures, have similar ideas with respect to democracy, have fought together in many battles and have a 5,500-mile unfortified border. This is a friendship to cherish.

Saul Hoch, Silver Spring