I am a board-certified pediatrician, now retired, and I am vigorously opposed to the proposal from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, to fund marijuana shops for minority owners. Medical literature shows that chronic marijuana use in teenagers affects brain development, affecting white matter integrity and subcortical morphology. Its behavioral side effects include decreased motivation, decreased processing agility and diminished selective attention. Marijuana use degrades responsible accountability. Irresponsible idea? Yes. Mental enslavement? Of course.