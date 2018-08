The July 30 editorial about the irresponsibility of the vote against the medical device tax, “Irresponsibility has a broad constituency,” was itself irresponsible. The editorial asked, “Who ultimately pays for surgical equipment, catheters and heart valves if not Medicare . . .?” Not Medicare. The taxpayer ultimately pays for this equipment. After all, whence come the funds for Medicare’s and other coffers?

Gerson N. Kaplan, Columbia