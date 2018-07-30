The July 26 Metro article “Efforts to curb spread of HIV in the District stall” highlighted the HIV epidemic in the District, where residents have the highest lifetime risk of contracting HIV in the country, at 1 in 13. Black heterosexual women represent the second-largest group of newly diagnosed cases of HIV in the District, yet this population has been largely left out of the conversation.

One of the most salient issues here is that providers simply are not talking to women about PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis. In a study performed by Gilead from 2013 to 2016, doctors’ offices accounted for only 3 percent of places prescribing women PrEP. This is a missed opportunity for reproductive health providers to reduce the rate of HIV, especially among women.

At Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., we recognize the importance of HIV prevention, which is why we offer PrEP and HIV post- exposure prophylaxis, also known as PEP. PEP is medication taken after HIV exposure.

Only through a concerted effort and citywide partnerships will we be able to reverse these staggering HIV rates. It’s time for the reproductive health community to stand up to HIV.

Serina Floyd, Washington

The writer is medical director of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.