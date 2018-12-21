The United States has a notoriously poor organ transplant system, with more than 100,000 people waiting for organs. The Dec. 15 Politics & the Nation article “Misplaced heart offers window into nation’s organ transplant system” did not address the main problem: consent to donate an organ. Instead of an opt-in program, we should change to an opt-out program, as Austria, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Belgium and others have.

Let those who reject donating an organ upon death take the additional step of opting out of the system rather than requiring everyone else to opt in. We would have many fewer people waiting for organs to become available.

Christina M. Cerna, Washington