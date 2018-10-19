In our current age of divisiveness, alienation, fearmongering and side-taking, here in the United States and around the globe, it’s often hard to find or feel any hope. In far-off lands, people kill their neighbors with weapons of war; here at home, decency dies a little more each day, as “we” has become just “us” and “them.”

So I thank David Von Drehle for his thoughtful meditation on what it means to be a human being, living on the only planet where living is known to be possible [“Apollo 8 discovered Earth,” Sunday Opinion, Oct. 14]. His simple, elegant ode to a historic earthrise over the moon was a poignant reminder to we who inhabit this Earth — with all of our fractiousness, conflict and differences — that we are all we have.

Fifty years ago, as Apollo 8 was flying through space, I was a young man of 14. In the 50 years since, there have been times I’m ashamed to admit that my humanity has suffered, because of my own prejudices, judgment or moral blindness. Mr. Von Drehle’s column was a much-needed wake-up call reminding me of who I am, who we are and what’s at stake for all of us who call Earth our home.

Stephen W. Groo, Lewes, Del.