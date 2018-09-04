Abigail Spanberger talks with her campaign manager Dana Bye, left, on May 29 in Richmond. (Julia Rendleman/For The Washington Post)

The Aug. 31 editorial “When secrets become political weapons” said a super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) circulated a statement about Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat running against Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.) for his House seat. The organization, according to the editorial, said Ms. Spanberger “worked at the Islamic Saudi Academy . . . saying it ‘produced a number of well-known terrorists.’ ”

I wonder if any such statement would circulate about anyone who taught at a Catholic school that produced a number of pedophiles, a Jewish school that produced a rabbi who spied on nude women taking ritual baths, a Christian school that produced members of the Ku Klux Klan, or a school that produced at least one school shooter.

It would seem that Mr. Brat should condemn anyone who uses such bigotry to bolster his campaign. Without knowing anything else about him (except that he originally ran on a platform of ending “crony capitalism”), his constituents should reject Mr. Brat for condoning such bigotry.

Arlene Halfon, Washington