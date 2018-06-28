Paul D. Thacker’s June 24 Outlook essay, “Does corporate cash distort NIH research?,” regarding how corporate money distorts research funded by the National Institutes of Health, was unfair. It did not mention the incredible advances in biomedicine that NIH has spearheaded. NIH takes extraordinarily careful measures to ensure objectivity in the review of applications for federal grants and contracts. The screening for actual and even perceived conflicts of interest is intense and rigorous. As in any system involving human beings, there are imperfections, but they are extremely rare and often end up being identified and remedied.

The dedication and passion of NIH Director Francis Collins toward reducing suffering and saving lives are well known to all who know him, and the unbalanced criticism regarding his presumed lack of oversight was unfair. Furthermore, the criticism of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health as not functioning as a firewall was wrong.

David I. Sommers, Kensington