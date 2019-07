Regarding the July 17 Metro article “Millions in student loans paid off for home buyers”:

If millions of dollars in student loans were paid off for first-time home buyers, what was done for those who worked their way through college, have already paid off their loans or did not attend college? It seems as though the more debt you accumulate, the more help you receive. That does not seem quite fair.

Kathleen Cortese, Kensington

