A caption with the Aug. 7 front-page article “ ‘We lost our naivete’: Charlottesville remains a wounded city” described Heather Heyer as someone who “lost her life . . . when a car drove into a crowd of people protesting white supremacists.” This suggested the incident could have been an accidental, random tragedy. One needed to read to the 23rd paragraph of the article to learn that a Nazi sympathizer is accused of deliberately driving the car into the crowd. Such a profound oversight is unfathomable; it is on par with President Trump’s horrifying comment after the event that there were “very fine people on both sides.”

The caption should have said she “lost her life . . . when a Nazi sympathizer allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people protesting white supremacists.”

Howard Weiss, Bethesda