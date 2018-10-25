The Capitol stands at night in the background as a red light is displayed on a traffic signal in Washington in 2013. (Pete Marovich/Bloomberg News)

The Oct. 24 Metro article “Bowser pushes new road rules, penalties” brought to mind a recent experience.

After waiting for the walk signal, my grandson and I crossed a wide street while a stream of left-turning cars facing a green light crossed in front and behind us through that same crosswalk. Fortunately, we were not struck. What sense does it make to set permission for pedestrians and left-turning vehicles to be in the same space at the same time? I will never use that crosswalk again. However, there are many like it.

Pedestrians also face dangers from right-turning vehicles for similar reasons — the vehicles see a green light at the same time pedestrians see a walk signal. What would make sense is a signal that stops all vehicular traffic while pedestrians cross safely.

Richard Reis, Silver Spring