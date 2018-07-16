Raised beds at the house in Woodland, Wash., where the Hart Family lived. (Don Ryan/AP)

I am deeply grateful for “As children begged for help, system failed them,” the July 13 front-page article about the killing of six children. The slow grind of excuses sloths its way to the irreducible outcome, beautifully told.

Neighbors, social workers, the government — all saw the signs; none gave responses.

Neighbors: Do not just notify an agency; pursue the child’s safe passage vigorously and righteously. Social workers: Don’t allow your overburdened workload to consume your moral fiber; reach out to church and friends to stop the decline.

Community is the only safeguard, and we are the only firewall against the indifferent and selfish horde.

Michael Burke, Brookline, Mass.