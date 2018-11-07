Gilbert King is author of “Devil in the Grove” and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun.”

In April 1907, while addressing the Florida legislature, Gov. Napoleon Bonaparte Broward turned his attention to the “race problem” in his state. The black man, he declared, could “look back with no pride upon the past history of his race, nor can he look forward to a time when his race can hope to control the politics of the country or regulate society.”

One hundred and 11 years later, Democrat Andrew Gillum, the 39-year-old mayor of Tallahassee, hoped to become the first African American elected governor of Florida, and just the third black man — after Virginia’s L. Douglas Wilder and Massachusetts’ Deval Patrick — in U.S. history ever elected to that office in any state. Racism became an issue just hours after Gillum won his party’s nomination, when Republican candidate Ron DeSantis said that voters shouldn’t “monkey this up” by electing his African American opponent.

A century passes, but some things stay the same.

Had Gillum been victorious, however, he would not have been first black man to win a statewide contested election in Florida. In 1975, Joseph Hatchett, the son of a fruit picker and a maid in Clearwater, as well as a graduate of Howard University School of Law, became the first African American since Reconstruction to be appointed to the Florida Supreme Court. The following year, he faced an election against Circuit Judge Harvie DuVal of Miami to maintain his seat on the bench.

In that campaign, too, race immediately became an issue. DuVal appealed to old prejudices, complaining that Hatchett was “completely unqualified,” and that skin color was the only reason Gov. Reubin Askew chose the Daytona Beach civil rights lawyer for the bench. That line of attack lives on — no less than the president of the United States said during the campaign that Gillum was “not equipped” to serve as governor.

Hatchett managed to stay above the racial fray in his bitter campaign, and he cruised to victory over DuVal. “If it has any value,” Hatchett said, “it is the value some young person could get in terms of motivation — knowing they can succeed in spite of being poor and being black.”

Gillum, whose father was a construction worker in Miami and whose mother drove a city bus, tried to be that young person. Like Hatchett before him, he attended Florida A&M in Tallahassee. One of Gillum’s classmates and a fellow Student Government Association officer noted that, while at Florida A&M, “Andrew was a leader out of the gate, and he never felt he had to minimize his blackness. He’s always run for office as his whole self.”

“I am unapologetically black,” Gillum told the Root.

But after Tuesday’s narrow defeat, it will be DeSantis — not Gillum — who in January will be sworn in as the 46th governor of the third-most populous state in the country — one that hasn’t elected a Democrat to the office in nearly a quarter of a century. DeSantis clearly judged that his path to victory lay in proudly embracing President Trump and his base-pleasing appeals to white grievance.

“For many decades Florida has been a bellwether state,” said historian Gary Mormino, “known for its oversized role in the 2000 election, 9/11, debates over immigration, redefining old age, confronting monumental environmental challenges, the Great Recession, Trayvon Martin, Mar-a-Lago, Pulse Orlando and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.”

How was it a bellwether on Tuesday? Not of change, certainly. Perhaps just a reminder that Florida’s dark racial past — as in so many other places in this country — never fails to rear its head.

Or almost never. On Election Night, there was one unmitigated bright spot for Democrats and civil rights advocates in Florida: felony disenfranchisement — a relic of the Jim Crow era designed to prevent blacks from voting — was abolished with the passage of Amendment 4, which automatically restores voting rights to more than 1 million convicted felons — disproportionately people of color — in Florida who have completed their sentences. This landmark ballot referendum came too late for Gillum to capitalize on in his historic run for governor, but those voters will be able to make their voices known next time around.

For now, despite high hopes for a breakthrough, Joseph Hatchett remains the only black person ever to have won statewide office in Florida. “That’s pretty bad,” Hatchett said, “but that is the record.”